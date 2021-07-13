Coronavirus latest: 123 new cases recorded in Luton

The total number of cases in the borough now stands at 23,209 (+123).

Over the past seven days, 662 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Luton up by 177 (+36.5%) from the previous week.

Two new deaths have been reported in Luton over the past seven days, with 507 in total since the pandemic began - using the lower estimate of 'deaths reported in 28 days of a positive test'.

Coronavirus (stock image)

The case rate in Luton is 287.3 per 100,000.

Although cases are increasing in Luton, they are not occurring at the same rate as other parts of the country. South Tyneside has the worst case rate in England at 1,361.8.

Public Health England reports that 120,318 (63.4%) adults in Luton have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine, while 83,286(43.9%) have received both doses.

There have been 5,191,459 lab-confirmed cases across the UK, up by a daily rise of 36,660.

128,481 deaths have been recorded within 28 days of a positive test, up by 50 today.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed yesterday that the planned lifting of Covid restrictions will go ahead on Monday, July 19.