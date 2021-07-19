Coronavirus latest: 64 new cases recorded in Luton today

Coronavirus

The total number of cases in the borough now stands at 23,841 (+64).

Over the past seven days, 755 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Luton up by 113 (+17.6%) from the previous week.

No new deaths have been reported in Luton today, with 508 in total since the pandemic began - using the lower estimate of 'deaths reported in 28 days of a positive test'.

The case rate in Luton is 322 per 100,000.

Although cases are increasing in Luton, they are not occurring at the same rate as other parts of the country. South Tyneside has the worst case rate in England at 1,237.3.

Public Health England reports that 121,692 (64.1%) adults in Luton have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine, while 85,653 (45.1%) have received both doses.

There have been 5,473,477 lab-confirmed cases across the UK, up by a daily rise of 39,950.