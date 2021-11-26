Covid-19: Luton residents urged to get their vaccines

Health and Social Care chiefs in Luton are urging residents to come forward and take advantage of the many ways you can now get your Covid-19 vaccine.

As well as booking at pharmacies or the Redgrave Centre by calling 119 or going online to the National Booking Service (NBS), Luton residents can also walk in - without an appointment - this Saturday (November 27), at the Old Post Office, 61–63 The Mall, Luton, between 2.30pm and 7.30pm or Sunday (November 28) between 10.30am and 4.00pm to get your vaccination.

This offer is open to everyone over the age of 16 for their first or second dose and over 40s for their booster, as long as it is over six months since their second dose.

Vaccine stock image

Geraint Davies, senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme from NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group, said “It is important that everyone gets vaccinated.

"Our role is to make this as easy and accessible as possible. Please use the walk-in facilities across Luton, or book via the NBS to protect yourself, your family and those close to you.

“As the largest-ever NHS vaccination programme continues, these walk-in sessions are key to ensuring that no-one is left behind for any reason.

“We know that getting both doses and a booster is vital to maximising the protection that the vaccine offers, so please come forward, and follow the tens of thousands, in BLMK who have already got themselves this essential protection from COVID-19.”

Sally Cartwright, interim Director of Public Health agreed and said: “It is more important than ever that everyone in Luton remains safe over the winter period.

"We all need to play our part and have the vaccine when eligible and it’s great that we are able to offer more opportunities for walk-ins and bookable appointments this weekend.

"We have the Lighting Up Luton this weekend and are able to offer vaccines at the Old Post Office in the Mall.