Luton Council's bid for cash to aid fight against Covid

Luton Town Hall

Luton Council has submitted a bid for cash from a Government scheme aimed at encouraging vaccine uptake in the fight against Covid.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities announced last week it will be giving £22.5 million to councils to encourage people to come forward and get vaccinated. The Community Vaccines Champion scheme will target 60 local authorities with the lowest vaccine uptake.

It will be used to run events in communities across the country to make sure everyone has access to the most accurate and up-to-date health advice, and fund pop-up vaccination centres in places of worship.

Luton would appear to have a good chance of a receiving funding as earlier this month we reported how the town had the 20th lowest uptake out of 181 UK upper tier local authorities.

A spokesman for Luton Council said: "There are a number of reasons why vaccine uptake is low in some areas of the town and these funds will help us implement some targeted initiatives outside of the national rollout where we can work with our community partners and volunteers to make the vaccine more accessible and increase take-up of these life-saving jabs. We will be submitting a bid to the Department of Levelling, Housing and Communities."

The community Vaccine Champions will tap into their local networks to provide advice about COVID-19 and the vaccines. Champions will also work with councils to identify barriers to accessing accurate information and to provide tailored support, such as phone calls for people who are digitally excluded, helplines, and linking to GP surgeries.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: "We are in a race between the virus and vaccine and we are doing everything in our power to get jabs in arms as quickly as possible.

"We are calling on people to Get Boosted Now as part of our national mission to reinforce our wall of defence against the rapid spread of Omicron.

"I want to thank the thousands of people who have heroically stepped up to support our vaccine drive. We’re all in this together - please play your part".

Each team of vaccine ambassadors will have a branded van, six staff, banners and leaflets containing information on vaccines and COVID-19. The teams are comprised of people who speak 33 different languages between them.

Nationwide more than 14,000 volunteers have joined the Community Champions scheme – helping the vulnerable and isolated across the country throughout the pandemic. The government is now building on this success and launching the Community Vaccine Champions scheme – with local people using their trusted voice to encourage people in their community to come forward and get vaccinated.

Faith Minister Kemi Badenoch MP said: "In the past year I have seen first-hand the outstanding work of councils, faith groups, the community and voluntary sector up and down the country helping the people in their local areas during the pandemic.

"It is vital we now build on that success as we encourage everyone to Get Boosted Now in the fight against Omicron.

"The funding will also support areas to tackle misinformation and encourage take-up as the vaccination programme continues across the country".

Data published by the UK Health Security Agency shows vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic infection is substantially reduced against Omicron with just two doses over time, but a third dose boosts protection back up to over 70%.

A total of 750 armed forces personnel have been drafted in to support deployment of booster vaccines across the UK and extra vaccine centres and pop-up sites have opened to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated.

Both booster vaccines - Pfizer and Moderna - increase the immune response substantially and show good effectiveness, although with some reduction compared to Delta.