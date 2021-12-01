Luton people urged to get protected from Covid in time for Christmas

Luton residents are being urged to get protected in time for Christmas with vaccination pop-up at a Christmas Festival.

The COVID-19 vaccination programme is providing additional opportunities for Luton residents to get jabbed in time for Christmas. The vaccination outreach team will be vaccinating those attending the Lewsey Christmas Festival this Saturday, December 4.

This is the fourth weekend of vaccination outreach in Luton and follows last weekend’s successful vaccination outreach at the Old Post Office location in Luton’s Mall.

To date, in Luton over a quarter of a million first and second doses have been given, and uptake for boosters among those who are eligible has been increasing, however out of a population of over 200,000 there is still much to do.

Geraint Davies, Senior Responsible Officer for the vaccination programme from NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group said: “COVID-19 is still very much here, and we hope that by putting on another pop-up event it will prompt anyone who needs a jab to come forward, whether it’s their booster or their first or second dose.

“40-49 year olds are now eligible for booster jabs, as well as all those who are aged 50 and over, unpaid carers and people who have a health condition that puts them at increased risk from COVID-19. And the JCVI has also recommended that 16-17 year olds should have a second dose, so we know there will be lots of people in these groups who are keen to get their vaccinations as soon as possible.

“Whichever jab you need to protect you against COVID-19, come and get it this Saturday and make sure you are protected for Christmas.”

Sally Cartwright, Interim Director of Public Health said: “With the emergence of another COVID-19 variant, it’s more important than ever that local residents remain safe and protected during the winter period.

“I am calling on everyone in Luton to play their part by ensuring they have their vaccine when they are eligible. It is great that within Luton we have lots of opportunities to get the COVID-19 jab, including walk-ins and bookable appointments.

“I would also really encourage people to take a lateral flow test before attending crowded places and not to forget that face coverings are a legal requirement in shops, on public transport and within a healthcare setting. Using hand sanitiser as well as minimising contact with people, will all help to slow the spread.”

As well as booking at pharmacies or the Redgrave Centre by calling 119 or going on-line to the National Booking Service (NBS), Luton residents can also walk in, without an appointment this Saturday, 4December at Lewsey Christmas Festival – Lewsey Pentecostal Church (Lewsey Christian Centre), Radnor Road, Luton, LU4 0UG between 10.30am and 4.00pm to get your vaccination.

This offer is open to everyone over the age of 16 for their first or second dose and over 40s for their booster, as long as it is over 6 months since their second dose.