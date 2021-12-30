Record high percentage of Luton PCR tests coming back as Covid positive
23.5% of results showed a person was infected
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 3:30 pm
Updated
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 3:42 pm
Amid record-breaking daily Covid infection figures in England, the proportion of PCR tests coming back positive in Luton is also the highest on record.
Nearly one in four people in Luton who took a PCR test in the run up to Christmas turned out to have Covid.
The latest Covid dashboard figures show in the week up to December 24 the figure was a record high of 23.5%, beating the previous highest of 23% for the week ending December 23, 2021. In recent months Luton's weekly positivity rate had kept below 11%.
Across the UK, the figures show 22.4% of people who took a PCR test in the week to December 24 got at least one positive result.