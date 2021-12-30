Record high percentage of Luton PCR tests coming back as Covid positive

Amid record-breaking daily Covid infection figures in England, the proportion of PCR tests coming back positive in Luton is also the highest on record.

Nearly one in four people in Luton who took a PCR test in the run up to Christmas turned out to have Covid.

The latest Covid dashboard figures show in the week up to December 24 the figure was a record high of 23.5%, beating the previous highest of 23% for the week ending December 23, 2021. In recent months Luton's weekly positivity rate had kept below 11%.

Covid infections