Shoppers can now recycle facemasks at The Mall Luton

The Mall Luton has announced their new facemask recycling scheme #ReclaimTheMask, in partnership with ReWorked.

As part of the centre’s sustainability pledge (following on from the recently installed beehives), a total of four new recycling bins have been installed around The Mall – located near the exit areas of the Atrium, Bute Street, Feast Street and at the Ask Me Point.

Shoppers are invited to recycle a range of PPE equipment, including disposable facemasks, visors and gloves which can all be simply dropped into the dedicated collection boxes.

Recycling facemasks

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We’re thrilled to announce our new partnership with ReWorked, offering shoppers the opportunity to make a positive action against PPE waste. The recycled PPE will be turned into sustainable building materials, children’s furniture, planters and even more PPE collection bins.”

Once collected, ReWorked shreds the masks (after a 72-hour quarantine period) along with other plastic waste. This is then melted down and pressed into durable boards which can be used to make building materials and public furniture.

Find out more by visiting The Mall’s website here.