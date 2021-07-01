Walk-ins for Covid-19 vaccine to start at Farley Community Centre

Farley Community Centre

Health chiefs confirmed the relocation of the vaccination centre previously located at Inspire Gym, which ceased vaccinations on June 25, to the Farley Community Centre on Delphine Close.

NHS Bedfordshire Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) confirmed that the site will be providing a walk-in vaccination clinic for the Pfizer vaccine for people aged 18 and over from 3 July.

Local people will be able to drop in from that day, between 8.30am and 5pm, without an appointment, and receive their Covid-19 jab.

The site will also allow bookings within the coming weeks, which can be arranged via the National Booking Service.

Dr Sarah Whiteman, GP and chair of BLMK CCG, said: “We recently surpassed our one millionth vaccination in BLMK and we are hugely excited by the opportunity this new location gives to our vaccination teams

“I have been incredibly proud of the vaccination programme in our area. This new site further helps us to reach those members of our local community who have yet to take up the offer of a COVID-19 vaccination.

“We look forward to welcoming patients over the coming days and weeks.”

Cllr Khtija Malik, portfolio holder for health, added: “We’re delighted to have the support of the vaccination programme in our locality.

"The addition of the Farley Community Centre site in Luton will help make the uptake of this life-saving vaccine as easy as possible for our local residents.

"This site sits alongside the Redgrave Centre, pharmacy sites, and GP-led clinics.”

If vaccine supply on the day should be used up, people attending will be directed to other booking options to receive their vaccination.