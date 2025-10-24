Dozens of people with learning disabilities and autism 'locked away' in hospital in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes

Dozens of people with learning disabilities and autism were "locked away" in hospital across Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes as of September, while a new Mental Health Bill seeks to improve conditions.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New statistics from NHS England show around 40 people with a learning disability, autism or both were in inpatient services across the NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board area at the end of September.

It comes as the Government's new Mental Health Bill, which seeks to improve conditions for people with learning disabilities and autism, is going through final stages in Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The patients included 10 people with a learning disability, 25 with autism and five with both a learning disability and autism.

It was an increase from about 35 the year before. NHS England said all figures are rounded to the nearest five.

Across England, some 2,025 people with a learning disability, autism or both were in inpatient services at the end of September – up slightly from 2,020 a year before.

Overall, 550 (27%) inpatients had a learning disability, 1,100 (54%) had autism and 370 (18%) had both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mental Health Bill, which seeks to amend the Mental Health Act 1983, proposes to reduce reliance on inpatient care for people with learning disabilities and autism and remove learning disability and autism as criteria for detention.

Jon Sparkes OBE, chief executive of learning disability charity Mencap, said: "Imagine what life is like for the 2,025 people with autism and people with a learning disability locked away in mental health hospitals right now.

"Many are there due to a lack of social care and suitable housing, not because they need inpatient mental health treatment.

"We know people have experienced unspeakable abuse and neglect in mental health hospitals – people have had bones broken, been left covered in bruises and experienced lasting trauma due to brutal and excessive physical restraint and being locked up in solitary confinement for months on end.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October is Learning Disability Awareness Month, an opportunity to raise awareness around learning disabilities and to challenge stigma.

Mel Merritt, head of policy and campaigns at the National Autistic Society, said "change is urgently needed", calling the current situation a "human rights scandal".

"Thanks to years of campaigning, an outdated law will shortly be changed to mean autistic people can no longer be sectioned simply for being autistic."

The new bill is currently with the House of Lords, in the final stages of passage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We inherited a situation where there are too many people with a learning disability and autistic people are being detained in inpatient settings, who could be supported in their communities.

"The Mental Health Bill will ensure people with a learning disability and autistic people get better, more personalised care, with greater choice and control over their treatment. Crucially, the Bill will also limit the scope to detain people.

"We've also introduced mandatory training for health and care staff to ensure they have the knowledge and skills to properly care for people with learning disabilities and autistic people."

NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board have been contacted for further comment.