Dunstable care home gets glowing report from the Care Quality Commission

A luxury care home in Dunstable has been given a glowing report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The report, which rated Caddington Grove Care Home as ‘Good’ across its five inspection criteria – which judges if the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led – praised the home for its clear vision and good care.

The unannounced inspection at the London Road care home occurred in January and February, during which the inspectors spoke with residents, relatives, staff members, Home Manager Emma Burns, and two healthcare professionals.

The report highlighted the good care provided by the team, with one relative calling the care ‘fantastic.’

Celebrating the report at Caddington Grove

Another relative, quoted in the report, said: ‘‘I think the staff are well trained. They know how to help (family members) feel better, which is great. They really seem to know them well as a person.’’

The report found staff were passionate about supporting people and clearly enjoyed their job roles.

It added that staff did not wear uniforms and were not introduced or referred to as ‘carers’ but as ‘homemakers.’ The report said this had been well received by residents and relatives who told them it gave the service a good feeling and felt less like a care home.

One person said: “It is lovely that it is not clinical here. It is like being helped by your friends.’’

Home Manager Emma Burns said she was delighted that the home had received such a positive report from the CQC.

She said: “We’re thrilled to have received this glowing report. Every day, our dedicated care teams do everything they can to provide truly personalised and compassionate care for the people who live here at Caddington Grove.