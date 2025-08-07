Handover of new clinical buildings marks major milestone at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital

The keys have officially been handed over for the new clinical buildings at Luton & Dunstable University Hospital, ahead of opening later this year.

Construction partner, Kier, have spent over three years on-site building the Oak and Cedar Wing, and after a 15 year journey for many staff, past and present, who have worked so hard to get this project supported, funded and built, the Trust is now one step closer to opening to patients.

Oak Wing comprises of maternity triage, day assessment unit, antenatal and postnatal wards. Cedar Wing houses maternity delivery suites, a midwifery-led birthing unit, bereavement support, neonatal intensive care unit, adult intensive care unit, eight theatres and a planned surgery centre with dedicated pods for pre and post-surgery.

Each area within the new buildings has been designed to enhance patient care and experience, as well as provide the very best environment for the staff to provide outstanding care.

New clinical buildings - Oak Wing

The new buildings will now receive delivery and installation of furniture and medical equipment as well as additions such as artwork, courtesy of the Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity.

Melanie Banks, Director of Redevelopment and Strategic Planning at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This project has been driven by hundreds of passionate colleagues who have worked tirelessly to ensure this modern hospital building stands the test of time and offers the best environment and facilities in which to care for patients.

“Community assets like this are some of the most technically complex buildings to design and construct. It takes a small army of highly skilled and inspirational leaders to bring projects like this to life.

“I would like to thank our wonderful design team, professional team, colleagues and partners at Kier, our highly skilled and dedicated project team and clinicians. Everyone involved has worked with determination and commitment to ensure we achieve the very best hospital facilities for the communities we serve."

Left: Cedar Wing, right: Oak Wing

Cheryl Ward, Managing Director at Kier Construction Eastern & Midlands, said: “Handing over this high-quality healthcare facility is an important day for us as it means these fantastic new facilities will soon be ready for clinical staff to use and support patients.

“Working collaboratively with Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and our key project partners, this has been a rewarding project for us to work on. Much of our brilliant team who worked on this project live nearby. This is their local hospital, where their families have been treated and babies born, and their personal investment to leave a lasting legacy on this project has been inspiring.”

The Trust looks forward to welcoming staff and patients later this year.