Patients in Luton have revealed how they really feel their GP surgery is performing.

Every GP practice in Luton has been rated according to patients’ satisfaction in the recent results of the GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey reveals the best and worst surgeries in Luton and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the GP practices in Luton that were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

1 . Dr DV Shahs Practice There were 378 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr DV Shahs Practice in Luton. The response rate was 27%, with 102 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 59% said it was very good and 29% said it was fairly good.

2 . Dr PS Baths Practice There were 338 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr PS Baths Practice in Luton. The response rate was 34%, with 116 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 57% said it was very good and 19% said it was fairly good.

3 . Dr Mirza Sukhani & Partners There were 580 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr Mirza Sukhani & Partners in Leagrave, Luton. The response rate was 18%, with 104 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 53% said it was very good and 18% said it was fairly good.