Luton and Dunstable hospital recalls patients after faulty blood test results may have wrongly diagnosed diabetes

A general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward, photo from Jeff Moore/PA Images

Patients at Luton & Dunstable Hospital are being recalled after inaccurate blood test results may have wrongly diagnosed them with diabetes.

Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust has apologised for any "emotional distress and inconvenience" caused by the faulty results in tests used to check glucose levels.

And it has set up a helpline on 01582 329 660 for worried patients to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the trust, the issues impact some tests analysed at the L&D lab on dates between April and July this year. As a "precautionary measure" it says it is no longer analysing blood glucose level tests at that lab.

It explained: "You may receive a call from the hospital in the coming weeks asking you to come and have another blood sample taken for re-testing.

"Please be assured that we will contact you if your result might have been affected. We are asking residents to please avoid calling the hospital or your GP to ask whether you need to be re-tested because we need to focus our effort on arranging the retests with those patients who need them."

The trust advises anyone who may have been told they have diabetes or pre-diabetes based on test results to carry on following any diet or medication until a repeat test can be carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “Based on expert clinical advice regarding prioritisation we are currently contacting all those who had potential incorrect tests to give further details and offer a re-test as a precaution. This is likely to be ongoing for a few weeks.”

For more information, click here to visit the trust’s website.