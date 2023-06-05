News you can trust since 1891
Luton Borough Council dealt with almost 1,500 rodent infestations last year

The number was down from the year before
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST

Luton Borough Council was called out to deal with almost 1,500 rodent infestations last year, new figures show.

The British Pest Control Association said pest management is vital to maintaining people's health and wellbeing, but the high cost of services often leads to ineffective DIY methods.

Freedom of information requests by Direct Line Home Insurance show Luton Borough Council tackled 1,401 rodent infestations in 2022 – down from 1,506 the year before.

The council was called to deal with nearly 1,500 rat and mice infestations
However, it was up from 1,356 infestations recorded in 2020.

Ian Andrew, chief executive at the British Pest Control Association, said rodents are a "serious public health pest" with rapid breeding cycles, which means infestations can escalate quickly.

He added: "Unfortunately, being unable to afford pest control increases the likelihood of people either ignoring infestations or attempting DIY pest control methods, which can make the issue worse and endanger other people or non-target species."

Some councils offer free pest control services to residents while most charge for the services.

In the UK, a total of 225,400 rodent infestations were dealt with in 2022 by the 181 local authorities which provided data, the equivalent of 618 per day.

It's a slight increase from 221,900 infestations the year before and a 12% increase from 201,900 two years prior when the Government's list of key workers during Covid-19 restrictions included pest management professionals.

Dan Simson, head of Direct Line Home Insurance, said mice and rats pose a real risk to people's homes and health.

"They take advantage of issues like broken pipes, slipped roof tiles or holes in skirting to gain access to a property, often causing serious damage to the structural integrity of a building or belongings," he added.

A Local Government Association spokesperson said councils run pest control services at a cheaper rate for people on low incomes, despite it not being a statutory duty.

"Councils offering pest control services will advise residents on how to treat infestations of pests, and where it is a serious health and safety risk, can take action," they added. They said this can range from getting rid of the pests or serving a notice ordering landlords to deal with the problem.

