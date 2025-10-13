New theatres and Planned Surgery Centre opened at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital

New operating theatre at the L&D

Luton and Dunstable University Hospital (L&D) has today unveiled a new suite of theatres and will open a brand new adult Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Wednesday 15 October 2025, in the newly built Cedar Wing.

This marks the first phase of moves in the £170m project which saw construction work begin in 2021.

Patients attending for surgery will arrive at our Planned Surgery Centre on the third floor, where they will be assigned an individual pod prior to surgery, and will return to a pod after surgery. This will enable timely admissions and discharges, whilst assisting with a more efficient patient flow system.

The eight new state of the art theatres on the fourth floor increases the number of theatres onsite, with two hybrid theatres, capable of delivering specialist surgery including vascular which are set to move in later in 2025.

The adult ICU is located on the first floor enabling all intensive care services to be housed under one roof. Each patient will have a larger bed space with ceiling mounted pendants.

Staff and patients will also have access to an outside terrace which is vital in supporting health and wellbeing, and aiding the recovery of patients.

Dr Glyn Harrison Consultant Anaesthetist & Theatres and ITU Clinical Lead for Redevelopment: The opening of the Planned Surgery Centre, additional theatre suites and brand new adult Intensive Care Unit (ICU) marks the successful completion of several years of hard work by numerous teams and departments. These state-of-the-art facilities offer a safe, modern, and comfortable environment for paediatric and adult patients undergoing planned or emergency surgery, and for patients requiring intensive care.

Cathy Jones, Chief Operating Officer said: “Our teams have been working tirelessly for over the past five years to make sure the innovative, modern and enhanced environment is the very best for the patients they care for.

“I am incredibly proud to see the new facilities and know it’ll make a huge to not only our staff, but for the patient experience too.”

Next month neonatal and many maternity services will also move into Cedar Wing, as well as the connecting Oak Wing.