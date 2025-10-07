New Wellbeing Hub opens at Luton Point to support residents’ health

Total Wellbeing Luton have opened a brand-new Wellbeing Hub in Luton Point, bringing a wide range of free, accessible health and wellbeing support directly to the heart of the town.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In partnership Active Luton and Turning Point, deliver Total Wellbeing Luton.

The new 17sqm hub, funded through the government’s Smokefree Generation programme, provides a welcoming, accessible space where local people can drop in for health checks, stop smoking advice and wellbeing support. Staff will be on hand 7 days a week to provide advice and information to local people.

Services available at the hub include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellbeing Hub at Luton Point

· On-site health checks such as blood pressure and carbon monoxide monitoring

· Confidential one-to-one quit smoking support in a private consultation room

· Interactive digital tools and up-to-date stop smoking and wellbeing advice

· Weight management advice and referrals into specialist programmes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Information on Talking Therapies 121, group, courses and workshops

· Referrals to talking therapies and mental health support and employment advice and support

By making these services more accessible in a busy, central location, the hub will:

· Help residents improve their physical and emotional wellbeing

· Support more smokers to successfully quit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Provide early intervention through health checks and referrals into pathways

· Reduce inequalities in health access

· Save households money, as healthier lifestyles and quitting smoking reduce living costs.

The hub directly supports the Luton 2040 vision of creating a healthier, fairer towns where everyone can thrive.

Commenting on the launch, Senior Operations Manager of Total Wellbeing Luton Leigh-anne Cruikshank said: “The Wellbeing Hub brings together a wide range of vital services for our community, from stop smoking support, blood pressure checks, and weight management advice to dedicated mental health information and employment advice. It includes a private space for one-to-one conversations. Our aim is to make support visible, accessible, and welcoming for anyone taking the first steps towards a healthier future, both physically and emotionally. With the guidance of Total Wellbeing Luton colleagues, we can help our community to thrive, feel healthier, and stay better connected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Total Wellbeing Luton wishes to thank its key partners - Luton Borough Council’s Public Health Team, NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board - for their vital support in making this hub possible. Their collaboration, alongside government investment through the Smokefree Generation programme, has enabled the creation of a visible, accessible service that will help transform lives across the town