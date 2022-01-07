New Year's Day and Christmas Day babies at Luton and Dunstable Hospital make it a very happy festive period for proud parents

There were 13 Christmas Day babies, including twins, and 9 New Year's Day newborns at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital.

Among those bundles of joy to arrive at the L&D on December 25 was Aaron Ajit Singh Sangha (pictured), a baby boy, whose parents described him as “our very own unwrapped Christmas present”.

And twins Matilder and River Spark were born three minutes apart at the L&D on Christmas Day, at 12.04pm and 12.07pm.

Aaron Ajit Singh Sangha

Aiya Alayna Mahnoor (pictured) was one of nine babies born on New Year’s Day at the L&D, arriving at 6am, weighing in at 6lb 3oz.

Chief Nurse at Bedfordshire Hospitals, Liz Lees said: “It was extremely busy for everyone on Christmas and New Year’s Day and we are absolutely delighted and thankful to have helped bring these beautiful babies into the world, little rays of light so welcome as we continue to navigate through a challenging health pandemic.

"Many congratulations to all the parents on their new arrivals, a fantastic way to end the year and start a new one; and thanks to all our incredible staff for working over the holiday period."