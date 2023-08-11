Over 3,500 patients from Wenlock Street Surgery register with new GP in first weeks of closure

Over 3,500 patients from Wenlock Street Surgery in Luton have already registered with a new GP in the first two weeks following its closure, according to NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board.

The board said that 99 people, which represent less than 3 per cent of the practice’s patients, have not responded to the invitation to register with a new practice. These people are encouraged to complete this registration before requiring the care of a GP team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A statement from the board read: “Wenlock Street Surgery closed on 28 July following the resignation of Dr Isam Saleh from his contract to run the practice. Patients were invited to sign up with a new surgery, following extensive work undertaken by the ICB to ensure that patients were not left without the services of a general practice.”

Outside Wenlock Surgery in Hightown. (Picture: Google Maps)

Nicky Poulain, chief primary care officer at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “We have worked closely with local GP practices in Luton, which have agreed to accept patients from Wenlock Street Surgery.

“Most patients have already completed the transfer process to a new practice, and we have received some positive feedback from those who have registered elsewhere, but a small number have yet to do so. If this applies to you, I would urge you to finalise your move to your new surgery now, as it will be much easier to do so when you are not in need of care services.”

Nicky added: “You will have received a letter from us, giving details of your new practice and the process you need to follow to complete your transfer.” People who have concerns, questions or need the information in a different language or format are asked to email here.

The ICB will send additional letters next week to those who have yet to register, to offer further support in helping them to find a new practice.