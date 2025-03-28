Stroke patients to receive quicker care through video assessments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

From Monday 31 March, the stroke team at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital (L&D) will be working with colleagues at East of England Ambulance Service Trust to assess suspected stroke patients before they are admitted to hospital through a video assessment.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paramedics will be able to video call the stroke team at the hospital to facilitate clinical evaluation of stroke patients and to identify potential acute intervention. As time is critical, these video assessments will ensure the patient receives faster access to life-saving treatment.

The stroke team will also be able to prepare for the arrival of the patient and determine the most appropriate care needed, including requesting imaging and tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimy David, Lead Nurse for Stroke, said: “At the L&D we have a Hyper Acute Stroke Unit meaning we provide specialist services for those with a suspected stroke. We are really excited to be launching this new project through the use of technology, enabling us to work with our ambulance colleagues to understand the most appropriate pathway for patients.”

Stroke team at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital

Dr Alwis, Consultant Stroke Physician, added: “Having a stroke can be life-changing and it can happen to anyone. It is crucial that treatment for a stroke is provided as soon as possible, and through video triage we hope we can improve the outcome for patients.”

Cathy Jones, Chief Operating Officer at Bedfordshire Hospitals, said: “It’s great to see our stroke team working with the ambulance service to improve the care for patients with faster intervention.

"This initiative ensures that patients are taken to the most appropriate location for treatment first time, reducing pressure on our Emergency Departments as fewer patients will need transferring elsewhere and we will be able to treat patients faster. This will make huge difference and I would like to thank everyone involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brittany Wells, Clinical Lead for stroke video triage at the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST), said: “We are thrilled that Luton & Dunstable University Hospital are implementing Stroke Video Triage. The video link between stroke specialists and ambulance crews allows for early triage which streamlines patient care and has led to significant reductions in arrival to CT and treatment times for acute stroke patients.

“Feedback from patients has been very positive with patients feeling that their specialist care has begun before they have even left their home.

“The Stroke Network in the East of England have provided invaluable support and this is a collaboration that EEAST are very proud to be a part of."