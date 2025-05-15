It’s been a challenging time for the NHS this winter.
A “quad-demic” of seasonal illnesses including the flu, Covid, RSV and norovirus left hospitals feeling the strain.
There were record number of patients in hospital for norovirus, with over 40,000 bed days lost to the vomiting bug in February alone.
Despite this, it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with our doctor, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.
Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which was carried out between January 2 and March 25. It gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP, revealing the best and worst surgeries in Bedfordshire, Milton Keynes and beyond.
Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%). However, not everyone is as happy with their local practice, with 9.4% saying their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’.
Here we look at the top-rated GP surgeries under the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care System which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.