GPs across England could start capping the number of patients they see after the British Medical Association (BMA) announced an immediate work-to-rule action.

The BMA has told its members that they can limit patient appointments to 25 a day, with NHS England warning that the action could bring significant disruption.

NHS England figures released for GP appointments in June 2024 revealed that on average in England, 40.9% of patients who requested an appointment with a GP saw them on the same-day.

But how did your local region do? These are the best and worst areas of England for getting same-day GP appointments ranked.

1 . London London came out on top as the best region in England to get a GP same-day appointment, with 46% of patients in June 2024 being able see their GP on the same day they booked an appointment.

2 . Midlands Midlands came in second place, with 45.6% of patients who requested an appointment with their GP in June 2024 being seen on the same day.

3 . North West Map The North West came in third, with 45.2% of patients who requested an appointment with their GP in June 2024 being seen on the same day.