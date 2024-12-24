Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New NHS data reveals that more people than ever before have a dementia diagnosis 🩺

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New data from the NHS has revealed that more people than ever before have a dementia diagnosis.

In November, 499,068 people in England received a dementia diagnosis – a jump of 19,416 in a year.

A timely diagnosis can mean patients and families can get the right support in place at an earlier stage.

The NHS have urged families to look out for common dementia symptoms this Christmas.

The NHS are urging families to look out for common signs of dementia after recent data revealed that more people than ever before have been diagnosed with the health condition.

In November, 499,068 people received a dementia diagnosis – up by 19,416 in a year. England’s top dementia doctor has called this a “positive step forward” as an early diagnosis can mean patients and families get the right support in place at an earlier stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking before the holidays, Dr Jeremy Isaacs, NHS England national clinical director for dementia, said: “Dementia often develops slowly and might not be apparent during a brief interaction, but with family and friends gathering at Christmas perhaps for the first time in months, there is an opportunity to spot the signs of this condition.”

Dr Issacs continued: “There are lots of reasons why people might be forgetful or absent-minded at such a busy time of the year, but it could also be the sign that something is wrong.”

Adding: “Getting a diagnosis of dementia is the first step in supporting people, with a wide range of NHS services able to help. If you have noticed that someone has symptoms, please encourage them to visit their GP for an assessment – the sooner someone is seen the quicker the NHS can help.”

The numbers of people diagnosed with dementia has soared. | Pexels/Matthias Zomer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is dementia?

Dementia is a syndrome associated with an ongoing decline in brain function. England has one of the highest dementia diagnosis rates in the world, with research showing that in the UK one in 11 people over the age of 65 have dementia.

What are the symptoms of dementia?

Common early symptoms of dementia that may appear some time before an official medical diagnosis can include:

emotional changes such as irritability

forgetfulness

struggling to follow a conversation or find the right word

being confused about time and place

Jennifer Keen, Head of Policy at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “Around one million people are living with dementia in the UK. Christmas should be a happy time when families often get together. But sadly, for some people it will be the first time they notice changes in their loved ones showing signs of dementia.”

Keen continued: “A third of people living with dementia in England don’t have a diagnosis. Getting a diagnosis can be daunting but we believe it’s better to know. An early and accurate diagnosis can open the door to vital care, support and treatment. It can also help people to manage their symptoms and avoid ending up in crisis.”

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of dementia and how to get support at NHS.UK.