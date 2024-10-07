Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It is similar to Ebola and is highly infectious 🚨

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vaccine trials for the Marburg virus have begun in Rwanda after a deadly outbreak.

The Marburg virus is similar to Ebola and is highly infectious.

The disease has a fatality ratio of 88% according to the World Health Organisation.

There were fears of a suspected case in Germany after two people who had recently travelled to Rwanda developed flu-like symptoms.

Vaccine trials for the Marburg virus disease (MVD) have begun in Rwanda after the country declared an outbreak of the deadly virus in September, which has already reportedly killed 12 people.

MVD is similar to Ebola and is highly infections, with a fatality ratio of 88% according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). There have been at least 46 cases since the health ministry declared the outbreak on September 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Germany, there were fears of a suspected case after two people who had recently travelled to Rwanda developed flu-like symptoms. Police closed two tracks at Hamburg’s central train station on Wednesday (October 2), after a a 26-year-old medical student and his partner contacted doctors concerned they had contracted the disease. Local authorities have since confirmed they have tested negative.

So, what exactly is the Marburg virus and should we be worried? Here’s everything you need to know about the signs and symptoms.

Rwanda declared an outbreak of the Marburg virus on September 27. | Lee - stock.adobe.com

What is the Marburg virus?

The Marburg virus disease (MVD) is a type of viral haemorrhagic fever (VHF), similar to Ebola, which according to the WHO has a “fatality ratio of up to 88%”.

It was first discovered in 1967 after outbreaks of a VHF in laboratories in Marburg and Frankfurt in Germany and Belgrade in Serbia after workers came into contact with the blood, organs or cell-cultures of African green monkeys imported from north-western Uganda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The virus is found in African fruit bats and can be passed onto those who have came into contact with the bats or the caves or mines where they live. People can also be infected from contact with monkeys or people who have the disease.

There is currently an outbreak of the Marburg virus in Rwanda, previous outbreaks have been reported in Angola, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda.

The Marburg virus is found in African fruit bats. | The Washington Post via Getty Im

What are the symptoms of the Marburg virus?

The risk of catching Marburg virus is described as “extremely low” by the NHS. Symptoms can typically take three to 10 days to materialise, but in some patients can take up to 21 days from the date of exposure. According to GOV.UK, they can come on suddenly and include:

severe headache

malaise

high fever

progressive and rapid debilitation

By about the third day symptoms include:

watery diarrhoea

abdominal pain

abdominal cramping

nausea

vomiting

Symptoms can become increasingly severe, and patients often develop a maculopapular rash after five to seven days. Many of the early symptoms are similar to those of other infectious diseases, such as malaria or typhoid, so it is vital to confirm the diagnosis with laboratory testing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS Fit For Travel recommend that if you have returned home from a Marburg outbreak area, you should seek rapid medical attention by contacting NHS 111 or NHS 24 in Scotland, for advice prior to attending UK medical facilities if you develop a high temperature and have:

returned to the UK within 21 days from a region or area with a known outbreak of Marburg

had contact with people infected with a VHF

Will there be a travel ban?

There is no travel ban to Rwanda as of yet and the country currently remains open to visitors. Travel advice from the Foreign Office recommends that tourists, “Check the latest situation with local authorities before travelling” and follow the latest updates from Ministry of Health Rwanda.

All tourists leaving Rwanda are being advised to monitor themselves for symptoms, when departing the country they will be asked to answer a short symptom screening questionnaire in order to prevent the spread of disease.

Is there a vaccine?

Vaccine trials for the Marburg virus have started in Rwanda. The Sabin Vaccine Institute, a non-profit organisation based in the US has delivered 700 doses of its “investigational Marburg vaccine” to the Ministry of Health in Rwanda. The trial is aimed at offering protection to frontline healthcare workers and high-r\isk adults.

You can find out more about signs and symptoms of the Marburg virus on GOV.UK.