Churchill tank rolls into Luton town centre as part of VE Day celebrations

The Churchill tank in the town centre

A Churchill tank was the star of the show at Luton’s VE Day celebrations at the weekend.

The rare tank was in the town to mark the 80th anniversary of the historic day – and mark the crucial role that Luton’s Vauxhall factory played in the Second World War efforts.

More than 5,600 Churchill tanks and approximately 250,000 lorries were produced at the factory, which proved to be vital to military operations.

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, executive leader of Luton Council said: "Vauxhall's remarkable contribution to the war effort shaped not only our town's history but helped secure victory for the Allied forces.”

The beacon lighting on the town hall steps.

Meanwhile, a vintage and jazz singer was also performing live music, while Hat Gardens doubled as a special VE Day outdoor cinema showing golden-age classics.

And Luton Point held its own street-party event.

Luton's Mayor, Cllr Tahmina Saleem, marked the May 8 anniversary on the steps of the Luton Town Hall with the town’s beacon lighting.

Wardown Park also celebrated Victory in Europe day with a huge party including favourite hits and wardimt tunes, while X-4CRE and Luton Comic Con’s superheroes were also out and about.

There was vintage music to help people get in the party mood

And there’s still more to come – as on June 22 Wardown Bandstand will host a 'Victory in Europe' Programme with Luton Brass Band plus vintage vocalist Fiona Harrison performing popular songs from the era.