Former Luton bank building dating back to 1869 to be sold at auction.

The former National Provincial Bank in Luton’s George Street is to be sold at auction with a guide price of £360,000 - £400,000.

59 George Street, which dates back to 1869, was owned by the National Provincial Bank Limited and let to straw hat manufacturers Benjamin Bennett Limited, who also had premises at 15 Upper George Street.

Bennett was listed as sole occupier until 1931, sharing the site with the National Provincial Bank that year. The bank then took over sole occupation until at least 1972. It merged with the Westminster Bank (which had premises at 29 to 33 George Street) in 1968 and the new firm was named National Westminster Bank.

The George Street property currently let to a kebab business was owned by the National Provincial Bank Limited

The property is now let to German Doner Kebab on a 15-year lease until 2033 (subject to option). It produces a current annual rent of £30,000 per annum.

John Mehtab of Acuitus said: “This property has enjoyed success as a retail destination for centuries. It is ideally situated on the south side of the busy and pedestrianised George Street, directly opposite Primark and the entrance to The Mall shopping centre.”

Neighbouring occupiers include Primark, Santander, Specsavers, HSBC, Lloyds Bank and McDonald's.

The auction takes place on June 16 and will be broadcast online from Acuitus.co.uk. Interested buyers can submit bids by telephone, online or by submit a bid by proxy.

A town centre map from 1901