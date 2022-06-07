In pictures: Jubilee celebrations in Luton and Dunstable

While Luton Carnival was taking place in the town centre, hundreds of people also held their own events.

The Bangladesh Youth League and Crescent Summer School Project organised a multicultural themed Garden Party at its Centre for Youth and Community Development in Leagrave Road – with a variety of different cultural musical and arts performances, ethnic food stalls and children’s entertainment.

The decoration included flags of the 54 commonwealth nations.

A spokesman for the event organisers said: “Along with the professional artists from different communities, our children from Rongdhonu Bangla School, Little Star Pre-school and Luton Irish Forum provided spectacular performances to showcase their talent and provide an eventful entertainment for the audiences and guests on the day.”

Mayor of Luton Cllr Sameera Saleem praised.the exhibition created by the young people.

She said: “Luton is a multicultural town with rich diversity. Today’s program here is a true reflection of that.”

The event attracted nearly 1,000 people throughout the day.

Youngsters at Seabrook Day Nursery in Luton invited families to a Very Royal Tea Party, where they enjoyed a selection of homemade treats as well as taking part in a charity raffle to raise funds for Bliss, helping to support babies born premature or sick.

And they wrote a letter of congratulations to Her Majesty, which was replied to by the Queen’s Lady in Waiting, thanking the children for their well-wishes.

Seabrook Day Nursery Deputy Manager, Gemma Bell said: “We had a brilliant time commemorating this special event in history and it was incredible for the children to receive a response from Buckingham Palace. We were thrilled to have parents join us for the special tea party and this presented a fantastic opportunity to teach them more about British history and promote a wider understanding of the world.”

Residents at Caddington Grove care home in Dunstable enjoyed their own version of a Royal street party.

Wellbeing and Lifestyle Coach Claire O’Neill said: “It’s been wonderful to hear people’s thoughts and memories of the Queen over the years and seeing the Queen on the balcony at Buckingham Palace was a huge thrill for all of us.”

Priory Gardens in Dunstable had a big screen to allow residents to watch the special ‘Platinum Party at the Palace’ concert broadcast live by the BBC.

And almost 30 roads were closed for street parties to mark the day.

1. Party time Turnpike Drive in Luton held one of the town's many street parties Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

2. Dunstable Jubilee Beacon HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Helen Nellis with Dunstable mayor Liz Jones. (John Chatterley) Photo: John Chatterley Photo Sales

3. Jubilee decorations This house in Evelyn Road, Dunstable certainly looked the part! (John Chatterley) Photo: John Chatterley Photo Sales

4. Jubilee in the Park A little bit of flag waving... (John Chatterley) Photo: John Chatterley Photo Sales