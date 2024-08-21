Luton History: The Bute Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton' s "Florence Nightingale". The Bute Hospital stands proud in Dunstable Road, the site was a gift from the Marquis of Bute and opened in 1882.

The Hospital was supported by Voluntary assistance and donations, in 1904 with the increasing population of the town an extension was attached, doubling the size of the building costing £4000.

Also in 1904 a newly appointed Matron, Fanny Harcourt Poulton, arrives from her previous position at the Poplar Accident Hospital in London.

Born in Warwickshire, she was a strict disciplinarian, a stickler for law and order, she believed in organised systems of control, and was tremendously loyal to nursing, sparing little time for herself.

The Bute Hospital 1904

Described as meticulously efficient, however beneath her starched white uniform there was a glimmer of tenderness shown, but on rare occasions .

Under Matron Poulton' s guidance the reputation of the Bute Hospital grew, her contribution and devotion throughout the years including the horrors of the 1st War did take its toll on her health, however she continued until the work load became overwhelming, in addition she had nursed her sister Evelyn ( a school teacher) at the hospital in 1923 but she died unexpectedly, she was devastated at the loss.

In 1925 Matron Poulton's career came to an abrupt end resigning her position due to ill health and exhaustion.

The Bute Hospital had always relied on Voluntary assistance whether financial or otherwise, often appeals were made for bedding, clothing, and of course the Pound Days when nurses and volunteers spent their weekends collecting donations of either a pound in money or a pound in weight, the corridors of the hospital overflowed with gifts that many could not afford to spare.

Matron Fanny Harcourt Poulton retired to St Albans, she didn't qualify for a pension, the Bute Hospital was not regarded as a Government Institution, so a Benevolent Fund was raised in gratitude and praise for her dedication to the Bute Hospital.

In 1939 the Bute closed its doors, the Grand opening of the " Luton & Dunstable hospital " by Queen Mary was to be the future. Miss Poulton was invited but she refused saying "The abandonment of the Bute was a bitter blow to me after spending so many years building its reputation, I lived and loved the place for over 20 years, I wish only to remember my time there, it will always be my home".

After the closure a reporter gained access to the Bute Hospital, he spoke of a cold creepy atmosphere, papers and magazines strewn around, broken crockery crunched under his feet as he walked, and in the corner a stack of old gramophone records covered in dust.

Beds and mattresses stacked against the walls where once laid the poor and sick, a collection box still hung on an old bicycle thanking for contributions, a stark reminder of noble days.

Abandoned trolleys lay idle and above on the wall a card stating visiting hours.

Outside stood an old shelter where once the nurses tended an injured pony, Mr Hyde the Head Porter recalled lifting the old wooden theatre table with his hammer when the Surgeon wished the patient to be tilted, he spoke of wheeling severely injured or sick people through the streets in his wheelbarrow desperately seeking urgent treatment.

Matron Poulton never returned, she quoted"Better to leave altogether than keep coming back". She died in 1957.