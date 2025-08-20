Two-day Luton history festival offers a glimpse into life in years gone by

By Neil Shefferd
Published 20th Aug 2025, 15:44 BST
A knight school is among the activities for children at the Stockwood Living History Festival later this monthplaceholder image
A two-day history festival in Luton later this month to set to offer a glimpse into life in years gone by.

The Stockwood Living History Festival, which is taking place over the weekend of August 30 and 31, features characters from the Tudor and viking periods, plus medieval knights and World War One figures.

There are also British monarchs from different periods, including Henry VIII, Edward IV, Queen Victoria and Boudicca.

The weekend features the recreation of life from different eras in historical scenarios, performances, talks, music and craft demonstrations.

Visitors can mix with the historical characters, while activities for children include a knight school and archery.

In the build-up to the festival, the Stockwood Discovery Centre is hosting free historical craft activities for children, entitled Historical Nonsense, including designing mosaics and building shields and catapults.

The festival opens at 11am on both days and tickets are available now priced at £7 per ticket or £21 for a family of four, with tickets also allowing access to the full Stockwood site, including its exhibitions and gardens.

Stockwood manager Jo Oliver said: “Our Living History Festival brings history to life, providing a unique glimpse into the past. It’s a great event for all the family - there’s something for everyone!”

The festival is organised by The Culture Trust, a charity that aims to provide access to cultural experiences to connect communities.

