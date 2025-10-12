Dunstable Yesteryear: Sparking plug factory being built

The AC-Sphinx factory being built in Dunstable in the 1930s.

The distinctive façade of the AC-Sphinx Sparking Plug company in Dunstable was nearing completion when this rare photo was taken, probably in 1934.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm had decided to relocate from its original factory in Bradford Street, Birmingham, where it had been based since 1904. It needed to expand and its owners made the huge decision to build brand-new premises in Bedfordshire.

The news came as a shock to its workforce, who had to move south if they wanted to keep their jobs. Many of them did so, with the promise of a warm welcome in Dunstable where new houses were built for them in Northfields, close to the factory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm became one of the area’s major employers, and its imposing entrance alongside the Watling Street was a memorable gateway to the town. It was renamed AC-Delco, as a division of General Motors, in 1952.

Along with all the other giants of Dunstable’s motor industry, the vast factory has now vanished. After many changes it finally closed in 2003 and was replaced by houses. Suggestions were made that the redevelopment plans could incorporate the 1930s frontage but these proved fruitless.

The photograph here appears in the 2026 Dunstable Calendar produced by the Don’t Let Dunstable Die Trust. It belonged to a local historian, the late Barry Horne, whose brother gave it to Sharon Worboys, of the Trust.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.