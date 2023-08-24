Monopoly bosses want three Luton charities to feature on the town's edition of the game

Monopoly is on the hunt for three charities to appear on the board of the Luton edition of the popular game – and it wants to hear your suggestions.

The Hatters-inspired version of the game will have the chosen charities appear on each of the game’s three Community Chest spaces.

John Keen-Tomlinson, custom games executive at Winning Moves UK, said: "It's our way of thanking the public for getting behind the MONOPOLY: Luton Edition game so very enthusiastically."

Earlier this month it was revealed that Luton would get its very own official version of the popular board game, following the success of Luton Town FC. The public was invited to send in suggestions for landmarks to use in the game which is set to hit shops next spring.

To be in the running to be selected for the Community Chest pieces, the charities have to be official and Luton-focused. The public can nominate a charity and charities can nominate themselves.

Mr Keen-Tomlinson added: "We would like to formally thank each and every person who has sent in nominations. We are currently studying each and every suggestion. Now, as our way of a thank you, we can announce that three Luton charities will now get to star in the game.

"We feel that charities getting to feature on all of the board’s three Community Chest spaces is a great fit, bearing in mind the ‘community’ aspect of these unique Monopoly features.”