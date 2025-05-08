VE Day 80: Old pictures show how Luton celebrated the end of Second World War in Europe

And in 1945 Luton, the celebrations were no different – with dancing, street parties and lots of food.

The town played a crucial role in the Second World War, with the Vauxhall factory being a key contributor – shifting its focus from car production to military vehicles. The factory produced over 5,600 Churchill tanks and 250,000 lorries, which were essential for military operations and the success of the British forces.

We have been working with the Culture Trust Luton to share some archive pictures to show what it was like for those living in the town as they marked this historic occasion.

Let’s have a look at how Lutonians celebrated the end of the war!

Here are some events going on for you to get involved with this on this special anniversary.

VE Day 80 Luton A young boy stands with his 'Victory' jumper on top of a car outside of the town hall.

VE Day 80 Luton Soldier posing with his gas mask on.

VE Day 80 Luton A photograph taken on VE-Day in Rutland Street.

VE Day 80 Luton Snap taken in Alder Crescent.