VE Day 80: Old pictures show how Luton celebrated the end of Second World War in Europe

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 13:32 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 13:47 BST
Today marks eight decades since the Second World War came to an end in Europe, and millions of people celebrated after years of hardship and loss.

And in 1945 Luton, the celebrations were no different – with dancing, street parties and lots of food.

The town played a crucial role in the Second World War, with the Vauxhall factory being a key contributor – shifting its focus from car production to military vehicles. The factory produced over 5,600 Churchill tanks and 250,000 lorries, which were essential for military operations and the success of the British forces.

We have been working with the Culture Trust Luton to share some archive pictures to show what it was like for those living in the town as they marked this historic occasion.

Let’s have a look at how Lutonians celebrated the end of the war!

Here are some events going on for you to get involved with this on this special anniversary.

A young boy stands with his 'Victory' jumper on top of a car outside of the town hall.

1. VE Day 80 Luton

A young boy stands with his 'Victory' jumper on top of a car outside of the town hall. Photo: Luton News – The Culture Trust

Soldier posing with his gas mask on.

2. VE Day 80 Luton

Soldier posing with his gas mask on. Photo: Luton News – The Culture Trust

A photograph taken on VE-Day in Rutland Street.

3. VE Day 80 Luton

A photograph taken on VE-Day in Rutland Street. Photo: Luton News – The Culture Trust

Snap taken in Alder Crescent.

4. VE Day 80 Luton

Snap taken in Alder Crescent. Photo: Luton News – The Culture Trust

