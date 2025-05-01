VE Day 80: Here are the celebrations happening in Luton - including beacon lighting and rare tank visit

Troops entertain the crowds while waiting for the broadcast of the King's VE Day speech. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

As we celebrate 80 years since the end of the Second World War, there are scores of events commemorating the anniversary around the towns.

Wandon Park will turn into a huge party on the bank holiday - Monday, May 5.

Singer Kerry George will perform a mix of favourite hits and wartime tunes, while X-4CRE and Luton Comic Con’s superheroes will also be there.

There will be more than 25 stalls, including face painting, hot food and a bouncy castle.

Friends of Wandon Recreation Park said: “The community will join together to celebrate the 80th year of VE Day. We are honoured to be part of this meaningful tribute to the heroes of World War II. We will continue our fight to save Wandon Park from destruction so the community can continue to use our much-needed green space within Luton.”

The Dunstable Downs will join communities across the country with a special beacon lighting ceremony on Thursday, May 8 – VE (Victory in Europe) Day.

The beacon will be lit at 9.30pm – symbolising the ‘light of peace’ that emerged from the darkness of war.

The road leading up to the Downs will be closed, so attendees are asked to walk. A shuttle bus service will be running from 8.30pm to 10.30pm, with the last shuttle at 10.20pm. Parking at the Downs is only for Blue Badge holders.

Those in Houghton Regis will also have a beacon lighting event to go to.

The town’s beacon will be lit by the town mayor, Cllr Elaine Cooper, on the Village Green at 9.30pm on Thursday.

Luton's Mayor, Cllr Tahmina Saleem, will mark the anniversary on the steps of the Luton Town Hall from 9pm to 9.30pm for the town’s beacon lighting. Expect a mix of music, readings and prayers.

Luton Point will be hosting their own street party-style event in Central Square on May 8. Starting at 11am, you can expect live music from The Boogie Woogie Gals, face painting for the little ones, displays from groups in the town and a Royal British Legion stall with special commemorative merch.

Bakers young and old are being asked to show off their skills for a VE Day-themed cake decorating contest, so break out the icing bags and melted chocolate!

Categories will be for under 16s and 16 and over, with the winner from each category receiving an £80 gift card to spend at the centre. Those interested have to register by 5pm on May 6 and take their creations to Central Square by 3pm on the day or Centre Management (Gallery Level) on May 7 between 8am and 5pm. The judging will be at 3.30pm on the event day, with the winner announced just before 4pm.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager for Luton Point, said: “We’re excited to be partying like it’s 1945 this VE Day! We are proud to bring the community together to celebrate 80 years of peace, and this is a wonderful opportunity for families, friends and neighbours to share in the spirit of remembrance and joy. Come along and get involved in what promises to be a truly memorable day.”

A special exhibit is coming to Luton on Saturday and Sunday, May 10 and 11 when a rare Churchill tank arrives in the town to pay homage to Vauxhall's significant contribution to the war effort.

During the Second World War the Vauxhall factory in Luton played a crucial role in the Allied victory, with over 5,600 Churchill tanks and approximately 250,000 lorries, which proved to be vital to military operations.

A vintage and jazz singer will also perform live music between 1pm and 4pm both days.

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, executive leader of Luton Council said: "We're incredibly proud to bring this rare Churchill tank exhibit to Luton as we commemorate VE Day. This is a unique opportunity for our community to connect with a significant piece of our local heritage. Vauxhall's remarkable contribution to the war effort shaped not only our town's history but helped secure victory for the Allied forces.

“I'd like to invite all residents and visitors to come and enjoy the range of activities on offer throughout the town’s VE Day celebrations."

Hat Gardens will double as a special VE Day outdoor cinema on Sunday, May 11. The programme includes golden-age classics from the era, like: 'Bambi' (1942) at 10am 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939) at 12pm 'The Adventures of Robin Hood' (1938) at 2pm

On June 22, Wardown Bandstand will host a 'Victory in Europe' Programme with Luton Brass Band plus vintage vocalist Fiona Harrison performing popular songs from the era.

