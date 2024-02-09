Chinese New Year begins on Saturday (February 10) and we thought the best way of marking the occasion would be with a takeaway.
2024 is the year of the dragon and according to legend, anyone born under the mythical animal will show natural courage, intelligence, enthusiasm and confidence in their life. Celebrations will start this weekend and carry on until February 20, before the lantern festival starts a day later.
After consulting TripAdvisor, we have put together a list of the top 10 best restaurants to get Chinese food in Luton. So if you’re looking to enjoy some quality East Asian food, keep scrolling for TripAdvisor’s picks.
1. MBLNnews-09-02-24-chinese takeaway pap laterns-Centupload.jpg
Chinese lanterns in the air Photo: CokeLifeCreative via Pixabay
2. Jumbo
At number 10 is Jumbo on Chapel Street. This restaurant is open from 4.30pm until 10pm, Monday to Saturday. It has a rating of 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor. Photo: Google Maps
3. Corner House
Coming at number nine is Corner House on Willow Way. On TripAdvisor, one customer said: "Have never had a bad meal from these guys, been using them for over 20 years and the food is just superb!" But don't just take their word for it, why not try it yourself? Photo: Google Maps
4. Happy Friend
While this is a fish and chip shop on Marsh Road, it is also doubles a Chinese restaurant. A 'one-stop shop', if you will! One reviewer said: "The best fish & chips in Luton, we've had both fish and chips and Chinese from there and it's just the best. Great food & very lovely people." Photo: Google Maps