Generous residents and staff at a local care home have handed over delicious goodies to the Dunstable Foodbank appeal.

The donation by Caddington Grove Care Home, London Road, was organised by staff and residents as part of their community outreach programme.

Caddington Grove Care Home resident Christine Cheesley, aged 72, said: “It was good to be able to share with those less fortunate than ourselves, and we are very fortunate here at Caddington Grove.

“We have a lovely warm home and meals, and we are surrounded by friends and family.

“However, we must not forget that not everyone is as lucky, and Christmas can be a particularly hard time for many people.

“We hope our donations bring some cheer to people this Christmas.”

The foodbank aims to eradicate food poverty in Dunstable and operates a selection of distribution centres as well as a food voucher system.

Rodger Coates, Minister from the Salvation Army, is supporting the Dunstable Foodbank and was delighted to be handed the donation gift.

He said: “Thank you to Caddington Grove Care Home for your generous donation. We want to ensure no one goes hungry in our town, and this will certainly help.”

Regional Community Relations Lead at Caddington Grove, Val Foley, said the food hamper project inspired everyone at the home, including many of the residents’ families.

She said: “Our community is very important to us, and these are difficult times for many people, so we hope our donations provide some comfort.