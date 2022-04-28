New service offering discounted takeaways launches in Luton

The Last Hour is a UK company which works with college and university students to provide student discount on food in local independent restaurants.

The service allows customers to choose options from food stores in their local area - placing collection only orders.

The business works closely with food stores to ensure customers get the best deals going saving money on their favourite takeaways.

The Last Hour offer your favourite hot takeaways at discount prices.

The concept helps restaurants increase revenue by attracting more customers via The Last Hour platform and grow their business and also helps students save money.

The Last Hour runs online via its website where members can search their local area for restaurants where they can order and collect the food they want at a discounted rate.