Popular Luton Indian street food cafe launches floral iced tea range

With summer around the corner, Karak Chaii, one of the UK’s fastest growing Indian street food chains, has launched a thirst-quenching new addition to its menu.

Foodies in Luton are invited to enjoy a sip of Karak Chaii’s brand new floral iced teas at its Dunstable Road cafe. With two refreshing flavours to choose from - hibiscus and lemon, or jasmine and peach - customers can now indulge in these botanical-inspired beverages.

The new iced tea range boosts their existing drinks offering, which includes bubble tea, limbu paani, lassi, falooda, and the company’s signature chaii - a rich and pleasantly spiced desi-brewed tea which took nine months to perfect. These new additions perfectly complement Karak Chaii’s food menu, boasting a bumper selection of all day breakfasts, small bites, sandwiches, and desserts.

Karak Chaii co-founder, Sughir Javed, said: “With the weather warming up, now is the time for us to introduce our fruity and floral infusion iced teas. After months of testing and perfecting the blend, we can’t wait for our customers to experience these vibrant, refreshing flavours to help them cool off over the summer months.”

Launched in Birmingham by husband and wife duo Sughir and Sara Javed, Karak Chaii draws inspiration from Indian subcontinent street food, as well as beloved family recipes handed down by the couple’s late mothers. Since its inception in 2019, the public’s love for delicious, authentic street food has seen the business scale to 22 stores nationwide, with 13 new store openings in the pipeline this year.