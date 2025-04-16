Easter supermarket hours: Full list of opening hours for the major UK supermarkets over the Easter weekend
Easter weekend begins on Friday April 18
Supermarkets will be open at reduced hours during Easter
Most supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday
Easter weekend is due to kick off on Good Friday, which takes place on Friday, April 18. The cultural holiday will come to an end on Bank Holiday Monday, on Monday April 21.
During Easter weekend, supermarkets will be operating reduced hours, with some even closing completely on certain days during Easter.
Here is a full list of opening hours for the major UK supermarkets over the Easter weekend.
Asda
Good Friday: 7am to 10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Bank Holiday Monday: 7am to 10pm
Morrisons
Good Friday: 7am to 10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Bank Holiday Monday: 7am to 8pm
Lidl
Good Friday: 8am to 10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Bank Holiday Monday: 9am to 9pm
Aldi
Good Friday: 8am to 10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Bank Holiday Monday: 8am to 8pm
M&S Food
Good Friday: 10am to 6pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Bank Holiday Monday: 10am to 6pm
Waitrose
Good Friday: 8am to 8pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Bank Holiday Monday: 8am to 8pm
Sainsbury’s
Good Friday: 7am to 10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Bank Holiday Monday: 7am to 10pm
Tesco
Good Friday: 6am to 10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Bank Holiday Monday: 8am to 6pm
Co-op
Good Friday: 7am to 10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Bank Holiday Monday: 7am to 10pm
