This Kensworth farmhouse is perfect for animal lovers - with stables, workshops and barns
It’s on the market for £1,850,000 and you can take a virtual tour with our gallery
This impressive farmhouse is located on Common Road in Kensworth, Dunstable – and is thought to date back to the 16th century... Wow!
The property - which sits on a plot of approximately four acres of land – has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and oodles of stables, workshops, and barn space.
The Common Road area is known for its seriously beautiful Grade II houses, like the stunning Grove property that’s just down the road.
Let’s have a nosey inside, shall we?
