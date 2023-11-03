News you can trust since 1891
Old Greenend Farm is a period farmhouse that is on the market with SavillsOld Greenend Farm is a period farmhouse that is on the market with Savills
Old Greenend Farm is a period farmhouse that is on the market with Savills

This Kensworth farmhouse is perfect for animal lovers - with stables, workshops and barns

It’s on the market for £1,850,000 and you can take a virtual tour with our gallery
By Natalie Cummings
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:41 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 12:41 GMT

This impressive farmhouse is located on Common Road in Kensworth, Dunstable – and is thought to date back to the 16th century... Wow!

Old Greenend Farm is a Grade II listed home that’s on the market with Savills for £1,850,000.

The property - which sits on a plot of approximately four acres of land – has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and oodles of stables, workshops, and barn space.

The Common Road area is known for its seriously beautiful Grade II houses, like the stunning Grove property that’s just down the road.

Let’s have a nosey inside, shall we?

Old Greenend Farm has possible development opportunity

1. Front of property

Old Greenend Farm has possible development opportunity Photo: Savills

This cozy living room keeps its period features - the beams and the fireplace

2. Living room

This cozy living room keeps its period features - the beams and the fireplace Photo: Savills

This dining room is a substantial size

3. Dining room

This dining room is a substantial size Photo: Savills

The dining room leads to the kitchen, which has wood faced cabinets and a breakfast bar

4. Kitchen

The dining room leads to the kitchen, which has wood faced cabinets and a breakfast bar Photo: Savills

