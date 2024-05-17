Bargains for Luton shoppers at charity shop with a difference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A unique type of charity shop, selling new, branded products at low prices, will open in The Mall Luton this month, with all profits going towards supporting adult cancer patients

The Lewis Foundation’s Outlet Shop in The Mall Luton will open to the public on the 18th of May, fully stocked with branded toiletries, make-up, toys and cleaning products alongside other items kindly donated by UK businesses.

It will be the charity’s second shop, following the success of the flagship store in Northampton’s Grosvenor Centre, and it will be located next to Tesco Express.

Items will be in their original packaging and are either end of line, excess or unwanted stock that has been discontinued or is no longer needed by local retailers, manufacturers and warehouses.

Money taken will be ploughed straight back into the charity, helping to provide over 2,000 free gift bags every week to people undergoing cancer treatment at 17 hospitals across the region, including Luton & Dunstable and Bedford hospitals.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO and charity founder said: “We are so excited to be opening up our second permanent store, and we couldn’t think of a better place for it to be situated. The Mall Luton is a vibrant shopping centre at the heart of the community and we’re so very grateful that we’ve been given the opportunity to open a store here.”

“As far as we know, there are no other charity shops in the county quite like ours, so we’re leading the way. People want bargain products, especially at the moment, and businesses need to get rid of their surplus stock.

"By establishing this new style of charity shop, we can meet both of these needs, as well as helping businesses to reduce the number of products that potentially could end up in landfill, all while raising funds to provide more free gift bags to patients undergoing cancer treatment in hospital.”

Roy Greening, Centre Director at The Mall Luton, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming The Lewis Foundation to The Mall. I’ve seen first-hand the great work that the charity does in hospitals right across the region, bringing comfort and smiles to people who are going through often difficult cancer treatments.

"Positioned alongside national high street favourites such as Primark, TK Maxx, H&M and River Island, The Lewis Foundation’s shop will not only help raise funds for this fantastic organisation but will also allow the local community to get their hands on some real retail bargains. We wish the team every success!”

The store’s official opening event is planned to take place in June and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside family-friendly activities.

To donate surplus stock to The Lewis Foundation, email: [email protected].