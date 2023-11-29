What the new shop could look like outside. Picture: Sapphire Signmakers LTD via Central Bedfordshire Council planning portal

Arts and crafts chain Hobbycraft looks set to move into a vacant unit in Dunstable after submitting plans to Central Bedfordshire Council.

The company has applied to the council for advertising consent to change the signage at the former Laura Ashley store in the White Lion Retails Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Hobbycraft said: “As the UK’s largest arts and crafts retailer, we are continuously looking to expand our services to support local crafters across the UK, and that includes sites in the Dunstable area.”

But they said they could not give further details at this stage.

Whilst the plans have yet to be approved, the mayor of Dunstable Cllr Liz Jones, said: “Hobbycraft have submitted a planning application to Central Bedfordshire Council for advertising consent to change the signage on Unit 3 of the White Lion Retail Park. It is not yet known when they intend to move in and open their doors but I am confident when they do residents of Dunstable and the surrounding villages will flock to the store with excitement.

“Whilst it is important to remember our town centre retailers who sell many items that Hobbycraft sell, it is vital we support all businesses in our town large and small.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is an exciting opportunity for Dunstable and one I look forward to seeing develop in the coming weeks/months ahead.”