Hobbycraft set to move to Dunstable’s retail park as plans submitted to council
Arts and crafts chain Hobbycraft looks set to move into a vacant unit in Dunstable after submitting plans to Central Bedfordshire Council.
The company has applied to the council for advertising consent to change the signage at the former Laura Ashley store in the White Lion Retails Park.
A spokesperson for Hobbycraft said: “As the UK’s largest arts and crafts retailer, we are continuously looking to expand our services to support local crafters across the UK, and that includes sites in the Dunstable area.”
But they said they could not give further details at this stage.
Whilst the plans have yet to be approved, the mayor of Dunstable Cllr Liz Jones, said: “Hobbycraft have submitted a planning application to Central Bedfordshire Council for advertising consent to change the signage on Unit 3 of the White Lion Retail Park. It is not yet known when they intend to move in and open their doors but I am confident when they do residents of Dunstable and the surrounding villages will flock to the store with excitement.
“Whilst it is important to remember our town centre retailers who sell many items that Hobbycraft sell, it is vital we support all businesses in our town large and small.
“This is an exciting opportunity for Dunstable and one I look forward to seeing develop in the coming weeks/months ahead.”
On Facebook, one user said: “I'm overjoyed. Been saying we need this in Dunstable for ages.” Another added: “Oh brilliant saves me trekking to Luton or MK.”