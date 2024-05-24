The Mall Luton showcases new signage ahead of rebrand to Luton Point

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Frasers Group, the owners of Luton’s main shopping destination, The Mall, have begun the process of rebranding the centre to ‘Luton Point’ with new signage.

The signage, located at the centre’s Atrium, is the first of many to go up. With further internal and external changes coming soon, the programme of works to rebrand the centre leads into the summer.

The shopping centre has been at the heart of the town since 1972, and boasts a flagship Primark store alongside High Street favourites such as TK Maxx, H&M, River Island and Boots.

With over 120 shops, cafes and restaurants including Costa, Lidl and Tesco Express, the centre has welcomed new additions such as Popeyes and BIMs in the last week and have seen fantastic opening offers for customers to enjoy.

The new branding at Luton Point

In addition, foreign exchange and bureau de change company The Change Group has been welcomed to The Mall, alongside energy supplier and community hub Utilita who celebrated their opening with an appearance from footballing legend David James MBE and fantastic giveaways.

Roy Greening, Centre Director at The Mall Luton, said: “We are happy to announce we have officially kicked off the process of changing our name to Luton Point, with the first piece of signage installed at our Atrium overlooking St George’s Square this week. We are looking forward to continuing the roll out of the new brand as well as more additions in future alongside the series of fantastic openings that we have already celebrated this month. We look forward to welcoming you to our newly named Luton Point!”