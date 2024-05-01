The Mall sees Festival Fashion take centre stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family friendly event saw the fashion retailers at The Mall take centre stage for two days of fun, all centred around finding the perfect looks for the upcoming summer of music, which includes the highly anticipated takeover from Radio 1’s Big Weekend on Friday 24th to Sunday 26th May.

The variety of stores at The Mall was showcased through pop-up fashion shows, hosted by a dance crew who modelled fabulously styled looks with festival trends such as crochet and fringing, alongside fun and colourful footwear and accessories. Stores featured in the showcases included a range of High Street favourites such as River Island, New Look and Primark alongside independents like JT Aphrique.

The event also brought crystals and sparkles, with a festival glitter make-up station plus and a festival hair station with bubble braids in Central Square. Professional and award-winning stylist Anna-Marie Trzebinski also provided workshops and one-to-one consultations for those looking for inspiration.

Those bagging themselves some festival spoils in-store could also bring their receipts to Central Square to take part in the Winning Wellies competition for the chance to win prizes such as glow sticks, bucket hats and survival kits – perfect for any upcoming music festival trips.

The whole event was accompanied by a live DJ spinning tunes from a giant retro boom box, adding a fun festival atmosphere.

The two-day event certainly provided an exciting taster for what’s to come this summer, all kicking off with the arrival of Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Stockwood Park with acts such as Coldplay, RAYE and Chase & Status taking to the stage.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, commented “Thank you so much to everyone who came along to our Festival Fashion event. We hope that those in attendance got some inspiration for any upcoming live music events they may be going to, or simply enjoyed seeing the range of pieces our stores have to offer. We look forward to welcoming Radio 1 to Luton very soon, so keep an eye out on our social media for more festival top tips and tricks!”