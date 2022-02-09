These are the most top 10 most beautiful landmarks in the world - has your favourite made the list?
A new study has revealed the top 10 most beautiful landmarks in the world - and three UK landmarks make the list
The study by ParkSleepFly analysed Tripadvisor reviews for famous landmarks, to see how many people reviewed them using the words beautiful, pretty, picturesque, and stunning to reveal which landmarks people consider the most beautiful, across the world.
The Most Beautiful Landmarks Across the World:
Golden Gate Bridge, USA - 3,163 Beauty Reviews
The Eiffel Tower, France - 3,107 Beauty Reviews
Trevi Fountain, Italy - 3,105 Beauty Reviews
Edinburgh Castle, UK - 3,091 Beauty Reviews
The Colosseum, Italy - 3,051 Beauty Reviews
London Eye, UK - 3,048 Beauty Reviews
Biltmore Estate, USA - 3,042 Beauty Reviews
The Louvre, France - 3,032 Beauty Reviews
Tower of London, UK - 3,024 Beauty Reviews
The Empire State Building, USA - 3,023 Beauty Reviews
The Golden Gate Bridge is the most beautiful landmark in the world. Situated in San Francisco, California, the Golden Gate Bridge ranks top of the rankings from having the highest number of beauty reviews - an impressive 3,163.
Next in the rankings is the Eiffel Tower ranking. Found in Paris, France, the Eiffel Tower has a beauty score of 3,107, closely followed by the Trevi fountain in Italy ranking in at third place with a beauty score of 3,105.
The Most Beautiful Landmarks in the UK
Edinburgh Castle - 3,091 Beauty Reviews
London Eye - 3,048 Beauty Reviews
Tower of London - 3,024 Beauty Reviews
Tower Bridge - 2,446 Beauty Reviews
Buckingham Palace - 2,330 Beauty Reviews
Natural History Museum - 2,305 Beauty Reviews
St Paul’s Cathedral - 2,233 Beauty Reviews
York Minister - 2,213 Beauty Reviews
Westminster Abbey - 2,209 Beauty Reviews
The Kelpies - 2,157 Beauty Reviews
The three most beautiful landmarks in the UK are Edinburgh Castle, the London Eye and the Tower of London. These are easily accessible due to being in cities and won’t take too long to travel to from anywhere in the UK.