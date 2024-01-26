Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue first service in the UK to use new technology to keep firefighters safe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue has become the first service in the UK to use new technology to keep firefighters safe

Firefighters have been training using the new breathing apparatus, supplied by MSA, and are now ready to use them to respond to incidents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Jason Tai, who led the project to replace the kit, said: “Safety is paramount for us and making this investment, supported by updating our procedures and processes, gives us the reassurance that we are doing everything we can to look after our firefighters.”

Firefighter wears new equipment. Picture: Beds Fire and Rescue Service

The fire and rescue service also changed its air cylinders to ultralight-weight cylinders. Jason added: “Reducing the weight of the cylinder by more than four kilograms, which will maximise comfort and reduce the demands on firefighters.”