Adorable video shows lions playing with pumpkins to celebrate Halloween at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire

By Jessica Martin

Watch Article Producer

Published 29th Oct 2025, 14:53 GMT
Whipsnade Zoo animals enjoy Halloween fun
A video shows animals playing with pumpkins and foraging for food in their Halloween-decorated home at Whipsnade Zoo.

Adorable footage shows a rhino, black lemurs and a pride of ten lions being trick-or-treated to some Halloween fun this week at Whipsnade Zoo.

Greater one-horned rhino, Hugo, tucked into his very own pumpkin patch - a special treat among his usual diet of seasonal vegetables.

Meanwhile, the zoo’s spirited pair of endangered black lemurs, Camilla and Kagi, woke up to find their home decorated with marigold flowers and day-of-the-dead skulls, encouraging them to forage for food amongst the festivities.

A lion cub plays with a pumpkin at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire.placeholder image
A lion cub plays with a pumpkin at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire. | Dominic Lipinski / Whipsnade Zoo

Finally, the conservation zoo’s seven north African lion cubs got their very first taste of pumpkin spice, as they explored pumpkins scented with medley fit for a witch's brew - perfume and fish juice - designed to stimulate their incredible sense of smell and playfully inquisitive nature.

Hayley Jakeman, Animal Operations Manager at Whipsnade Zoo, said: “We’re making sure the animals aren’t missing out on any of the Halloween fun this October half-term - but introducing novel items to their habitat, or finding clever ways to conceal their usual breakfast is actually a great way of encouraging their curiosity, helping reinforce social bonds, and making sure they keep fit by hunting out their food.

“Just like our animals, we want everyone to join in the Boo at the Zoo fun this half-term; we’re running an amazing offer where children’s tickets for Whipsnade Zoo are just £10 between Saturday 25 October and Sunday 2 November!”

