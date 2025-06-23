Two Luton brothers jailed for machete attack on off-duty police officer

Two brothers who slashed an off-duty police officer with a machete as he intervened in a robbery have each been sentenced to seven years in prison WATCH ABOVE

Hannan Mahmood, 20, and Humar Mahmood, 19, both of Belmont Road, Luton, were both sentenced at Luton Crown Court today (Monday) to seven years imprisonment plus an extended five years on licence. Sentences for all charges were set to run concurrently.

They pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent, dangerous driving, robbery and possession of offensive weapons in connection with the incident on November 2 last year.

The officer, who works in the Metropolitan Police Service, has spoken out about the incident.

PC Attwood was in Luton town centre with his wife when he spotted the Mahmoods as they robbed an electric bike on the ramp outside the shopping centre.

He stepped in the path of the pair as they made off on bikes and continued to try and contain them with nearby plastic barriers, all the while being slashed with a machete.

He suffered injuries to his arms and chest which were not life-threatening.

PC Attwood said: “I think if you put a uniform on – irrespective of what uniform – you have a hidden ability to help people. There is a saying that the police are never off duty and in my case at this time, that was true.

DCC Vajzovic and PC Attwood

“The victim of the robbery didn’t go into town to get robbed, I didn’t go into town expecting to be stabbed, we were just doing our normal day to day activities. Thankfully we managed to stop someone from doing something bad to someone else.

“I would like to thank the officers of Bedfordshire Police as while they have said really nice comments about me, I have never had a chance to thank them back. I thank them wholeheartedly.”

Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, said: “Every day police officers up and down the country step forward to confront the most dangerous criminals in circumstances when most people would turn away.

“PC Attwood was off duty, on his own and without his personal protective equipment. But his instincts told him something wasn’t right so he bravely went to investigate and confront criminals armed with machetes.

“It is thanks to his courage and to the subsequent work of Bedfordshire Police that two violent offenders are now behind bars. The public are safer as a result.

“PC Attwood’s actions demonstrated the very best of policing – bravery, dedication, a commitment to service and a passionate drive to protect people. All of us at the Met are incredibly proud to call him a colleague.”

Detective Inspector Caeva Taylor from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “PC Attwood’s bravery in the face of grave danger undoubtedly allowed us to gather enough evidence to identify and bring to justice the Mahmood brothers, who I firmly believe would have gone on to commit further violent crimes. Their chosen lifestyle meant they sought to gain from fear, intimidation and the brandishing of weapons, showing no regard for others.

“PC Attwood was off-duty at the time of the offence and courageously stepped in to prevent any further harm to the public, risking his own life to do so.

“The Mahmoods now face a lengthy prison sentence and I am pleased that they are no longer free to carry out wanton violence on Bedfordshire’s streets.”

Bedfordshire Police’s Deputy Chief Constable Dan Vajzovic said: “As police officers, we have a duty to protect others and this does often places us at the risk of harm in our daily duties.

“PC Attwood exemplifies the very best of the professionalism and courage shown by so many in our service. He didn’t think twice about stepping in to protect others. As an off-duty officer he had no protective equipment and without a thought to his own safety he set about doing all in his power to ensure those responsible were apprehended and prevented from harming others. I reiterate my thanks to PC Attwood on behalf of my force and the residents of Bedfordshire. We are extremely lucky to have him as a colleague in the police service.”

In sentencing, Judge Hunter KC thanked PC Attwood for his service and made an application for a High Sheriff's Award.