Drugs worth nearly £3,000 were seized and 15 arrests made by police in Luton as part of an operation to make the town centre safer.

Officers working on Operation Metal seized what they believed to be the handset behind the ‘Max’ county drugs line. Last month, the same sting led to 15 arrests and the seizure of four knives, £32,000 in cash and around £2,950 worth of drugs.

Chief Inspector Alex House, from the Luton community policing team, said: “This operation is having a major impact on crime in the town centre, from violent crime and theft through to drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

A man is arrested by police officers. Picture: Bedfordshire Police