News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

15 arrested and £32,000 of cash, drugs and weapons seized in Luton town centre crime crackdown

Thousands of pounds worth of drugs and four knives were taken off the streets
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 09:41 BST

Drugs worth nearly £3,000 were seized and 15 arrests made by police in Luton as part of an operation to make the town centre safer.

Officers working on Operation Metal seized what they believed to be the handset behind the ‘Max’ county drugs line. Last month, the same sting led to 15 arrests and the seizure of four knives, £32,000 in cash and around £2,950 worth of drugs.

Chief Inspector Alex House, from the Luton community policing team, said: “This operation is having a major impact on crime in the town centre, from violent crime and theft through to drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

A man is arrested by police officers. Picture: Bedfordshire PoliceA man is arrested by police officers. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
A man is arrested by police officers. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
Most Popular

“Recorded incidents have fallen significantly recently compared to last year – but we won’t rest on our laurels and will keep pushing hard to disrupt those who spoil the experience of Luton town centre for all of us.”