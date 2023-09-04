15 arrested and £32,000 of cash, drugs and weapons seized in Luton town centre crime crackdown
Drugs worth nearly £3,000 were seized and 15 arrests made by police in Luton as part of an operation to make the town centre safer.
Officers working on Operation Metal seized what they believed to be the handset behind the ‘Max’ county drugs line. Last month, the same sting led to 15 arrests and the seizure of four knives, £32,000 in cash and around £2,950 worth of drugs.
Chief Inspector Alex House, from the Luton community policing team, said: “This operation is having a major impact on crime in the town centre, from violent crime and theft through to drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.
“Recorded incidents have fallen significantly recently compared to last year – but we won’t rest on our laurels and will keep pushing hard to disrupt those who spoil the experience of Luton town centre for all of us.”