24 Hours in Police Custody: Houghton Regis 'brutal double murder’ investigated in new two-part episode

Follow along as police uncover the men behind the horrific attacks

Two murderers who left behind a “scene of utter devastation” after fatally stabbing two men and injuring a third in Houghton Regis will have their crimes put under the microscope in a two-part episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody.

This Sunday (January 7), the Channel 4 show will follow detectives from Bedfordshire Police’s Major Crime Unit as they respond to reports of a hit and run in Houghton Regis and try to piece together what happened.

Last year, 33-year-old Nicholas Papworth and 25-year-old Anthony Bennison were found guilty of 12 offences including three counts of murder between them.

Papworth, of Hillborough Crescent, Dunstable, and Bennison, of no fixed abode, were handed life prison sentences to serve a minimum of 34 years and 38 years behind bars respectively. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

In the early hours of Sunday, November 13, 2022, 39-year-old Adam Fanelli and 27-year-old Patrick Howard, both of Houghton Regis were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on Tithe Farm Road. Both men were found to have stab wounds, and a third man was taken to hospital after he was also stabbed.

With the help of DC Jacob Hobday, a new detective, investigating his first double murder investigation, the episode delves into every twist and turn in the case, looking at how witnesses were reluctant to reveal the identity of the perpetrators.

He said: “We see it a lot nowadays, where people's loyalty and lives are put on the line for people in the same postcode. They won't talk to the police because they feel they have some sort of loyalty or a code. But at what point that loyalty in code means that you're taking lives and letting lives be taken? It's a weak code”.