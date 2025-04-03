3 more arrested as police investigate violent clash and gunshots in Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three more people have been arrested after a shots were fired in Luton.

Police were called to Marsh Farm at around 4.50pm on Friday, March 28 after a large group of armed men clashed – with further reports of gunfire.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested the following day on suspicion of violent disorder.

A 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on Tuesday (April 1) also on suspicion of violent disorder.

Bedfordshire Police.

All three were questioned and have been bailed pending further enquiries and police continue to have an increased presence in the area.

Detective Inspector Scott Fowler from Bedfordshire Police said: “We understand there are concerns in the local community and we have officers carrying out high visibility patrol the areas to help provide reassurance and to deter further activity.

“We are continuing to follow several lines of enquiry to identify those involved and would urge anyone with information to report it to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 or report online quoting Operation Taut.