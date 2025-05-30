Barton-le-Clay woman fined for refusing to pay council tax

A woman from Barton-le-Clay has been handed a fine after she tried to avoid paying her council tax bill.

Rebecca Allsop, of Old School Gardens, pleaded guilty at Luton Magistrates’ Court this week after refusing to pay her council tax.

She had cited the baseless claim that she had not “entered into a contract” with Central Bedfordshire Council to pay it. The day before her appearance at the court, she filled out an online form for council tax arrears, falsely claiming that she had sold her property and moved out months earlier. An investigation revealed that the property had not been sold and the forwarding address she provided was fake.

When questioned under caution, she admitted to submitting the form but claimed she had made a mistake when she stated she had sold her property.

She was handed an £80 fine plus ordered to pay £250 in costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesperson, said: “This case demonstrates that residents must pay Council Tax to fund local services. Fraudulent actions such as these undermine the fairness of the system and place an unnecessary burden on others. The guilty plea and subsequent penalty serve as a clear warning to anyone considering similar actions.

“We remain committed to tackling fraud and ensuring fairness for all residents by holding individuals accountable for their legal obligations.

“We encourage residents to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases of fraud. Email [email protected], or call the confidential 24-hour telephone hotline on 0300 300 5476.”